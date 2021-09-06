US Open: Jamie Murray and Joe Salisbury reach doubles quarter-finals
|US Open 2021
|Venue: Flushing Meadows, New York Date: 30 August-12 September
Britain's Jamie Murray reached his seventh successive US Open quarter-final after he and Brazilian partner Bruno Soares beat Dominik Koepfer and Emil Ruusuvuori in the men's doubles.
Murray and Soares, the 2016 champions here, won 7-6 (8-6) 6-7 (4-7) 6-1.
They are joined by Joe Salisbury, with the Briton and American Rajeev Ram winning a tight encounter against Rohan Bopanna and Ivan Dodig.
They beat the Indian-Croatian pair 6-7 (4-7) 6-4 7-6 (7-3).
Fourth seeds Salisbury and Ram will take on Australians Matt Ebden and Max Purcell in the quarter-finals.
Meanwhile, seventh seeds Murray and Soares will face the winners of the match between Briton Jonny O'Mara and Pakistan's Aisam-ul-Haq Qureshi and second seeds Marcel Granollers and Horacio Zeballos.
Murray reached the quarter-finals last year and in 2019 with compatriot Neal Skupski but has since rekindled a partnership with Soares, with whom he won two Grand Slam titles in 2016.
