Svitolina won the bronze medal at the Tokyo Olympics in August

US Open 2021 Venue: Flushing Meadows, New York Date: 30 August-12 September

Fifth seed Elina Svitolina produced a commanding performance to beat two-time Grand Slam champion Simona Halep and reach the US Open quarter-finals.

The Ukrainian, who is bidding for her first Grand Slam title, beat Romania's Halep 6-3 6-3.

Svitolina is now on a nine-match unbeaten streak and has yet to drop a set in New York.

She will face either 2016 champion Angelique Kerber or Canadian teenager Leylah Fernandez next.

Svitolina reached the semi-finals of the US Open in 2019 and arrived to this year's tournament in good form, having won the bronze medal at last month's Tokyo Olympics.

She played aggressively against Halep and recovered from a break down in both sets to go on to win.

Halep cut a frustrated figure, twice throwing her racquet to the ground as Svitolina took control, and she appeared hampered by her heavily taped right thigh towards the end of the match.

Svitolina is the second highest-ranked player left in the competition after the exits of world number one Ashleigh Barty and third seed Naomi Osaka.

Second seed Aryna Sabalenka faces her former doubles partner Elise Mertens later on Sunday, while French Open champion Barbora Krejcikova plays Garbine Muguruza in the night session.