Botic van de Zandschulp defeated world number 11 Casper Ruud in the second round of the US Open

US Open 2021 Venue: Flushing Meadows, New York Date: 30 August-12 September Coverage: Daily radio commentaries on BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra/BBC Sport website and app, with selected live text commentaries and match reports on the website and app

Dutch qualifier Botic van de Zandschulp set up a US Open quarter-final with second seed Daniil Medvedev by stunning Argentine 11th seed Diego Schwartzman.

The world number 117 recovered from losing the third and fourth sets to win 6-3 6-4 5-7 5-7 6-1 and become only the third qualifier to reach the US Open men's quarter-finals.

He had not previously been beyond the second round of a Grand Slam.

Russian Medvedev beat British number one Dan Evans to reach the last eight.

The world number two, runner-up in 2019, outclassed Evans and is yet to drop a set after four rounds following his 6-3 6-4 6-3 victory.

Van de Zandschulp, 25, turned professional in 2013 but qualified for his first Grand Slam main draw at the 2021 Australian Open. There, he lost in the first round, before reaching the second round at the French Open and Wimbledon.

Reaching his first US Open in a breakthrough year, the Dutchman had already put out eighth seed Casper Ruud in round two before this victory over world number 14 Schwartzman.

He produced 55 winners and 15 aces in an impressive display and regrouped after losing successive sets to dominate the fifth and claim victory in four hours 20 minutes.

Van de Zandschulp's reward for four hard-fought main draw victories in New York - in which he has played 18 sets - is a meeting with two-time major finalist Medvedev in the last eight.

"I don't really have words for it," said Van de Zandschulp, who also had to come through three qualifying matches.

"I played so many matches here, some of them from the brink of defeat, but I pulled through every match."

Also in the men's fourth round on Sunday, American Frances Tiafoe faces Canadian 12th seed Felix Auger-Aliassime on Arthur Ashe Stadium, while Spanish teenager Carlos Alcaraz will aim to back up his stunning victory over third seed Stefanos Tsitsipas when he meets Germany's Peter Gojowczyk on Grandstand.