Joe Salisbury reached the mixed doubles final at Wimbledon with compatriot Harriet Dart

US Open 2021 Venue: Flushing Meadows, New York Date: 30 August-12 September Coverage: Daily radio commentaries on BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra/BBC Sport website and app, with selected live text commentaries and match reports on the website and app

Britain's Joe Salisbury and American partner Desirae Krawczyk reached the quarter-finals of the mixed doubles competition at the US Open, as compatriot Ken Skupski also progressed.

Second seeds Salisbury and Krawczyk defeated Slovak Filip Polasek and Swiss team-mate Belinda Bencic 7-6 (7-1) 7-5.

They will take on eighth seeds Sander Gille, of Belgium, and Dutch partner Demi Schuurs in the last eight.

Skupski and Chilean Alexa Guarachi clinched a match tie-break 10-8.

Serb Nikola Cacic and Kazakh Galina Voskoboeva won the first set, but Skupski and Guarachi came back to win 6-7 (4-7) 6-1 (10-8).

They will face Japanese sixth seeds Ben McLachlan and Ena Shibahara or American duo Austin Krajicek and Jessica Pegula for a place in the semi-finals.

Should both Salisbury and Skupski win their respective matches, they would meet in the last four.

In the men's doubles, Britain's Jonny O'Mara reached the third round as he and Pakistan team-mate Aisam-Ul-Haq Qureshi came from a set down to beat Belgian duo Gille and Joran Vliegen 3-6 6-3 7-6 (7-3).

Compatriots Salisbury - alongside American Rajeev Ram - and Jamie Murray, partnered by Brazilian Bruno Soares, both secured their places in the third round of the men's doubles yesterday.

Fellow Briton Neal Skupski and American Jack Sock could yet join them in the last 16. Their second round match against German Dominik Koepfer and Finland's Emil Ruusuvuori takes place on Sunday.