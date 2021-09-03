Last updated on .From the section Tennis

Medvedev (left) reached the final of the 2019 US Open, losing in five sets to Rafael Nadal

US Open 2021 Venue: Flushing Meadows, New York Date: 30 August-12 September

Second seed Daniil Medvedev eased into round four of the US Open after a straight-sets win over Pablo Andujar.

Russia's Medvedev, runner-up to Rafael Nadal in 2019, breezed past Spain's world number 74 Andujar 6-0 6-4 6-3.

The 25-year-old will face either Britain's Dan Evans or Australian Alexei Popyrin in the fourth round.

Earlier, world number one Novak Djokovic and seventh seed Denis Shapovalov both advanced to the third round with victories.

Top seed Djokovic beat the Netherlands' Tallon Griekspoor 6-2 6-3 6-2 while Shapovalov also won in straight sets against Roberto Carballes Baena 7-6 (9-7) 6-3 6-0.