Simona Halep's two Grand Slam wins came at the French Open in 2018 and Wimbledon in 2019

US Open 2021 Venue: Flushing Meadows, New York Date: 30 August-12 September Coverage: Daily radio commentaries on BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra/BBC Sport website and app, with selected live text commentaries and match reports on the website and app

Two-time Grand Slam champion Simona Halep advanced to the fourth round of the US Open with a three-set win over Kazakhstan's Elena Rybakina.

The 29-year-old, who has struggled with injuries this year, edged past Rybakina 7-6 (13-11) 4-6 6-3.

Halep will face either fifth seed Elina Svitolina of Ukraine or Russia's Daria Kasatkina in the next round.

Earlier, fourth seed Karolina Pliskova needed a third-set tie-break to beat Amanda Anisimova in round two.

The Czech 29-year-old survived an early-exit scare to win 7-5 6-7 (5-7) 7-6 (9-7) and will face Croatia's Ajla Tomljanovic in round three.