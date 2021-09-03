US Open: Simona Halep reaches fourth round with three-set win
Two-time Grand Slam champion Simona Halep advanced to the fourth round of the US Open with a three-set win over Kazakhstan's Elena Rybakina.
The 29-year-old, who has struggled with injuries this year, edged past Rybakina 7-6 (13-11) 4-6 6-3.
Halep will face either fifth seed Elina Svitolina of Ukraine or Russia's Daria Kasatkina in the next round.
Earlier, fourth seed Karolina Pliskova needed a third-set tie-break to beat Amanda Anisimova in round two.
The Czech 29-year-old survived an early-exit scare to win 7-5 6-7 (5-7) 7-6 (9-7) and will face Croatia's Ajla Tomljanovic in round three.
