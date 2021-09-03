Last updated on .From the section Tennis

Muguruza's two Grand Slam titles came at the 2016 French Open and Wimbledon in 2017

US Open 2021 Venue: Flushing Meadows, New York Date: 30 August-12 September Coverage: Daily radio commentaries on BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra/BBC Sport website and app, with selected live text commentaries and match reports on the website and app

Two-time Grand Slam champion Garbine Muguruza battled past former world number one Victoria Azarenka to reach the fourth round of the US Open.

Ninth seed Muguruza, who has never been past the fourth round at Flushing Meadows, took the win 6-4 3-6 6-2.

Elsewhere, 12th seed Simona Halep also reached round four with a three-set win over Kazakhstan's Elena Rybakina.

While fourth seed Karolina Pliskova needed a third-set tie-break to beat Amanda Anisimova in round two.

The Czech 29-year-old survived an early-exit scare to win 7-5 6-7 (5-7) 7-6 (9-7) and will face Croatia's Ajla Tomljanovic in round three.

Halep, who has struggled with injuries this year, edged past Rybakina 7-6 (13-11) 4-6 6-3.

The 29-year-old will face either fifth seed Elina Svitolina of Ukraine or Russia's Daria Kasatkina in the next round.