This is the second time Dan Evans has reached the fourth round of a Grand Slam

US Open 2021 Venue: Flushing Meadows, New York Date: 30 August-12 September Coverage: Daily radio commentaries on BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra/BBC Sport website and app, with selected live text commentaries and match reports on the website and app

Dan Evans produced a gritty comeback from two sets down to beat Alexei Popyrin in a gruelling match and advance to the US Open fourth round for the first time.

The Briton somehow found a burst of energy in the final set tie-break to win 4-6 3-6 6-3 6-4 7-6 (7-1) in four hours and seven minutes.

Evans dropped to his haunches in disbelief as his victory was confirmed on a Popyrin double fault.

He will face Daniil Medvedev next.

It is the second time Evans has reached the fourth round at a Grand Slam after his run to the last 16 at the Australian Open in 2017.

He has got there with one of the most determined performances of his career, especially considering that his hard-court swing preparations were disrupted as he recovered from Covid-19.

Both players looked exhausted as the fifth set began but Evans was the stronger on serve and was able to step up at the key moments.

He dominated the eventual tie-break and comforted Popyrin at the net, with the Australian hiding his face in his towel after the final point of the match.

