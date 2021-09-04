Last updated on .From the section Tennis

US Open 2021 Venue: Flushing Meadows, New York Date: 30 August-12 September Coverage: Daily radio commentaries on BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra/BBC Sport website and app, with selected live text commentaries and match reports on the website and app

British teenager Emma Raducanu thrashed Spain's Sara Sorribes Tormo to set up a potential US Open last-16 match with top seed Ashleigh Barty.

Raducanu, 18, won 6-0 6-1 against world number 41 Sorribes Tormo as her overseas Grand Slam debut continued with an extraordinary win in New York.

It was the biggest win by ranking of Raducanu's fledging career.

She will face Barty on Monday if the Australian world number one beats Shelby Rogers later on Saturday.