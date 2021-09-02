US Open 2021: Alexander Zverev thrashes Albert Ramos-Vinolas in New York
|US Open 2021
|Venue: Flushing Meadows, New York Date: 30 August-12 September
Germany's Alexander Zverev showed why he is considered one of the favourites for the US Open men's singles title with a rapid straight-set win over Spain's Albert Ramos-Vinolas.
Fourth seed Zverev, 24, took just one hour and 14 minutes to win 6-1 6-0 6-3 and progress to the third round.
Zverev converted seven of 15 break points, and won 77 of 117 points in the match, to earn a 13th straight victory.
In the third round he will play 31st seed Alexander Bublik or Jack Sock.
Zverev was runner-up in last year's US Open, reaching his first Grand Slam final but losing to Austria's Dominic Thiem after squandering a two-set lead.
This year he is aiming to go one step better and land the maiden major title for which he has long been touted.
Winning gold at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games was backed up by another triumph at the Cincinnati Masters last week, ensuring he came into the final Grand Slam of the 2021 season in top form.
