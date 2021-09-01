Last updated on .From the section Tennis

Jamie Murray and Bruno Soares won the US Open men's doubles title in 2016

US Open 2021 Venue: Flushing Meadows, New York Date: 30 August-12 September Coverage: Daily radio commentaries on BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra/BBC Sport website and app, with selected live text commentaries and match reports on the website and app

Britain's Jamie Murray and Brazilian partner Bruno Soares are through to the second round of the men's doubles at the US Open.

They beat American Tommy Paul and Australian Alexei Popyrin 6-4 6-2 on court 14.

The seventh seeds fell to an early break but came back to win the first set before racing to a routine victory.

Earlier, Britain's Dom Inglot and American Austin Krajicek won in three sets to qualify for round two.

They beat Finnish pair Henri Kontinen and Harri Heliovaara 7-5 4-6 7-6 (12-10) in a gruelling encounter.

Murray and Inglot join compatriot Joe Salisbury, who sealed his place along with American partner Rajeev Ram in the second round with victory on Wednesday.

Earlier on Thursday, British duo Ken Skupski and Luke Bambridge lost 6-3 6-3 to Slovakia's Filip Polasek and Australian John Peers, the eighth seeds.

British number one Dan Evans, who plays in the third round of the singles on Friday, is also in men's doubles action on Thursday, alongside compatriot Lloyd Glasspool.

They take on Marcus Daniell of New Zealand and Brazil's Marcelo Demoliner.

Jonny O'Mara and Aisam-ul-Haq Qureshi of Pakistan play Uruguayan Ariel Behar and Ecuadorian Gonzalo Escobar later on Thursday.