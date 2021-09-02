Last updated on .From the section Tennis

Ashleigh Barty won her 50th singles match at a Grand Slam

US Open 2021 Venue: Flushing Meadows, New York Date: 30 August-12 September Coverage: Daily radio commentaries on BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra/BBC Sport website and app, with selected live text commentaries and match reports on the website and app

World number one Ashleigh Barty is through to the third round of the US Open following victory over Danish teenager Clara Tauson.

The Australian needed three match points before winning 6-1 7-5 on Arthur Ashe Stadium to pick up her 50th Grand Slam match victory.

The top seed raced through the first set but was unable to convert a match point at 5-3 in the second.

She was broken but responded to eventually serve out the match.

Barty will face American Shelby Rogers or Romanian Sorana Cirstea in the third round.

Meanwhile, Polish seventh seed Iga Swiatek survived a scare to beat France's Fiona Ferro 3-6 7-6 (7-3) 6-0.

She struggled on serve and had 35 unforced errors but won six of her 12 break points as she raced to victory in the deciding set.

Swiatek, the French Open champion in 2020, will face Estonian 28th seed Anett Kontaveit in the third round.