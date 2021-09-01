Last updated on .From the section Tennis

Joe Salisbury won the French Open mixed doubles title earlier this year

US Open 2021 Venue: Flushing Meadows, New York Date: 30 August-12 September Coverage: Daily radio commentaries on BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra/BBC Sport website and app, with selected live text commentaries and match reports on the website and app

Joe Salisbury led the British charge in the US Open men's doubles as he reached the second round alongside Rajeev Ram but compatriot Cameron Norrie is out.

Fourth seeds Salisbury and American Ram, who won last year's Australian Open, beat South Korean Kwon Soon-woo and India's Divij Sharan 6-3 6-4.

Norrie and German Jan-Lennard Struff lost 7-6 (7-5) 6-3 to Argentine Maximo Gonzalez and Italy's Simone Bolelli.

A number of Britons are in doubles action on Wednesday in New York.

Harriet Dart and Taiwanese partner Chan Hao-ching's match against French pair Alize Cornet and Fiona Ferro in the women's doubles is currently suspended because of rain.

Jonny O'Mara and Aisam-ul-Haq Qureshi of Pakistan will face Uruguay's Ariel Behar and Ecuadorian Gonzalo Escobar, while Neal Skupski and American partner Jack Sock take on Serbia's Filip Krajinovic and Laslo Dere.