US Open 2021: Joe Salisbury through in doubles but Cameron Norrie out
|US Open 2021
|Venue: Flushing Meadows, New York Date: 30 August-12 September
Joe Salisbury led the British charge in the US Open men's doubles as he reached the second round alongside Rajeev Ram but compatriot Cameron Norrie is out.
Fourth seeds Salisbury and American Ram, who won last year's Australian Open, beat South Korean Kwon Soon-woo and India's Divij Sharan 6-3 6-4.
Norrie and German Jan-Lennard Struff lost 7-6 (7-5) 6-3 to Argentine Maximo Gonzalez and Italy's Simone Bolelli.
A number of Britons are in doubles action on Wednesday in New York.
Harriet Dart and Taiwanese partner Chan Hao-ching's match against French pair Alize Cornet and Fiona Ferro in the women's doubles is currently suspended because of rain.
Jonny O'Mara and Aisam-ul-Haq Qureshi of Pakistan will face Uruguay's Ariel Behar and Ecuadorian Gonzalo Escobar, while Neal Skupski and American partner Jack Sock take on Serbia's Filip Krajinovic and Laslo Dere.
