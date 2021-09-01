Last updated on .From the section Tennis

Daniil Medvedev had 17 break points in his win over Dominik Koepfer

US Open 2021 Venue: Flushing Meadows, New York Date: 30 August-12 September Coverage: Daily radio commentaries on BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra/BBC Sport website and app, with selected live text commentaries and match reports on the website and app

World number two Daniil Medvedev is through to the third round of the US Open following a comfortable 6-4 6-1 6-2 victory over Dominik Koepfer.

Medvedev was broken once by the German in the first set but immediately responded and led throughout.

The Russian second seed hit eight aces and won 80% of points on his first serve in a commanding performance under the roof on Arthur Ashe Stadium.

He faces Spaniard Pablo Andujar in the third round.

Elsewhere, Russian fifth seed Andrey Rublev beat Spaniard Pedro Martinez 7-6 (7-2) 6-7 (5-7) 6-1 6-1 to set up a third-round meeting with American Frances Tiafoe or Argentine Guido Pella.

But there was an upset when eighth seed Casper Ruud was knocked out by Dutch world number 117 Botic van de Zandschulp, who beat the Norwegian 3-6 6-4 6-3 6-4 to reach the third round of a Grand Slam for the first time.

Meanwhile, Bulgarian 15th seed Grigor Dimitrov retired while trailing by two sets and a double break against Australian Alexei Popyrin.

Popyrin plays Dan Evans in the third round after the British number one equalled his best performance at the US Open to beat American Marcos Giron 6-4 7-6 (7-3) 2-6 6-3.