US Open 2021 Venue: Flushing Meadows, New York Date: 30 August-12 September Coverage: Daily radio commentaries on BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra/BBC Sport website and app, with selected live text commentaries and match reports on the website and app

British number one Dan Evans equalled his best performance at the US Open by reaching the third round at a rain-affected Flushing Meadows.

In a match twice stopped by rain, Evans eventually won 6-4 7-6 (7-3) 2-6 6-3 against American hope Marcos Giron.

The 24th seed plays Australia's Alexei Popyrin, who beat Bulgarian 15th seed Grigor Dimitrov, in the third round.

Evans is the final British hope in the men's singles, with only teenager Emma Raducanu left in the women's draw.

Raducanu, 18, plays China's Zhang Shuai - ranked 49th in the world - in her second-round match on Thursday.

More to follow.