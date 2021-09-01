Last updated on .From the section Tennis

Osaka won 6-4 6-1 against Czech Marie Bouzkova in the opening match of her US Open title defence

US Open 2021 Venue: Flushing Meadows, New York Date: 30 August-12 September

Naomi Osaka's defence of the US Open title continued with a walkover after Serb opponent Olga Danilovic pulled out of their second-round match.

About an hour before the pair were set to walk out on Arthur Ashe Stadium, organisers announced Danilovic, 20, had withdrawn for medical reasons.

Third seed Osaka will play Estonia's Kaia Kanepi or Canada's Leylah Fernandez in the third round on Friday.

The Japanese player, 23, is aiming for her third US Open title in four years.

It is her first Grand Slam event since pulling out of the French Open earlier this year, when the four-time major champion revealed she had "suffered long bouts of depression" since winning the 2018 US Open.

On Monday, she claimed a straight-set win against Czech opponent Marie Bouzkova in the first round.

Danilovic, who is mentored by her compatriot Novak Djokovic, said on Instagram she had been dealing with a "non-Covid related viral illness".