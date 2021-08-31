Last updated on .From the section Tennis

Alexander Zverev won Olympic gold at Tokyo 2020

US Open 2021 Venue: Flushing Meadows, New York Date: 30 August-12 September Coverage: Daily radio commentaries on BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra/BBC Sport website and app, with selected live text commentaries and match reports on the website and app

German fourth seed Alexander Zverev began his US Open campaign with a composed straight-set victory against American Sam Querrey.

The 24-year-old - who reached the final in 2020 - wrapped up his routine 6-4 7-5 6-2 win in one hour and 40 minutes.

Zverev is looking to add a first Grand Slam title to the Olympic gold he won in Tokyo at the start of August.

The German beat world number one Novak Djokovic in the Olympic semi-finals and the Serb plays later on Tuesday.

Djokovic, 34, begins his bid to win all four Grand Slams in the same year against Danish qualifier Holger Rune in Tuesday's night session on Arthur Ashe Stadium (00:00 BST).

Zverev, who could face Djokovic in the semi-finals, said after his win: "Novak is chasing history but I think the young guys are going to try and get in the way of that and I am looking forward to maybe giving him a challenge as well."

The 2021 French Open semi-finalist took advantage of two error-strewn games from world number 78 Querrey, 33, for late breaks in the first two sets and pulled away in the third for a dominant win.