Karolina Pliskova lost to Ashleigh Barty in the 2021 Wimbledon final

US Open 2021 Venue: Flushing Meadows, New York Date: 30 August-12 September

Czech fourth seed Karolina Pliskova powered past American Catherine McNally to reach the US Open second round.

The 29-year-old sealed early breaks in both sets and fought off a reviving McNally to complete a 6-3 6-4 win.

Having lost in the Wimbledon final in July, she is looking to go one better with a first Grand Slam title.

Pliskova, whose only other major final appearance came at the 2016 US Open, will face Kazakhstan's Zarina Diyas or American Amanda Anisimova next.

World number one Ashleigh Barty - who beat Pliskova to win her first Wimbledon title - begins her campaign in New York against Russian Vera Zvonareva later on Tuesday.

On Monday, Naomi Osaka and Simona Halep were among seven women's Grand Slam champions to advance to the second round.