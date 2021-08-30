Last updated on .From the section Tennis

Dan Evans has reached the US Open third round on three previous occasions, but never gone any further

US Open 2021 Venue: Flushing Meadows, New York Date: 30 August-12 September Coverage: Daily radio commentaries on BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra/BBC Sport website and app, with selected live text commentaries and match reports on the website and app

British number one Dan Evans overcame hot conditions and a gutsy opponent in Brazil's Thiago Monteiro to reach the US Open second round.

Evans, seeded 24th, appeared to struggle physically in New York before winning 6-3 6-7 (6-8) 6-4 6-1.

During the second set 31-year-old Evans needed ice packs and also had treatment on his foot after the third set.

After missing the Olympics because he contracted Covid-19, Evans had lost four in five matches since Wimbledon.

The Briton will play American Marcos Giron or France's Antoine Hoang in the second round.

Former British number one Tim Henman, working at Flushing Meadows as a television commentator, described playing in the heat and humidity at Flushing Meadows as "brutal".

Evans was one of six British players due to play on Monday's opening day of the final major of the 2021 season.

But that number was reduced when Johanna Konta - Britain's leading women's player - pulled out of her first-round match against France's Kristina Mladenovic.