US Open 2021: Simona Halep beats Camila Giorgi to reach round two

Simona Halep
Two-time Grand Slam champion is the 12th seed in New York
US Open 2021
Venue: Flushing Meadows, New York Dates: 30 August-12 September
Former world number one Simona Halep made a winning return to Grand Slam tennis after injury with a straight-set win over Camila Giorgi at the US Open.

The Romanian, who missed this year's French Open and Wimbledon with a calf tear, beat the Italian 6-4 7-6 (7-3).

Giorgi, ranked 36th in the world and winner of the Canadian Open this month, was a challenging prospect for Halep in the first round at a major.

But the two-time Grand Slam winner made the most of Giorgi's errors to advance.

The Italian made 30 unforced errors, nearly twice as many as Halep, as the Romanian 12th seed booked a second-round meeting with Slovakia's Kristina Kucova.

Among the women's top seeds in action later on day one at Flushing Meadows are Naomi Osaka, Aryna Sabalenka and Elina Svitolina.

