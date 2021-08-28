Last updated on .From the section Tennis

Svitolina is seeded fifth at next week's US Open

World number six Elina Svitolina has won her 16th career title by beating Alize Cornet at the Chicago Open.

The Ukrainian top seed, 26, won 7-5 6-4 as France's Cornet struggled with a groin injury.

The 31-year-old, seeded ninth, took a medical timeout after losing the first set and came back out with her thigh strapped.

She lost the first three games of the second set before recovering, but was then broken at 5-4 down by Svitolina.

Olympic bronze medallist Svitolina, who was also suffering with illness, will hope this week to improve on her 2019 US Open performance, when she reached the semi-finals.

She will face Canadian qualifier Rebecca Marino, ranked 145th in the world, in the first round on Monday.

Elsewhere, second seed Anett Kontaveit of Estonia beat Romania's Irina-Camelia Begu 7-6 (7-5) 6-4 to win the Tennis in the Land tournament in Cleveland.

It was Kontaveit's second career title and ended a run of five finals without a victory.

Ilya Ivashka beat Sweden's Mikael Ymer 6-0 6-2 in just 55 minutes to win the Winston-Salem Open.

The 27-year-old is the first Belarusian to win an ATP Tour singles title since Max Mirnyi in 2003.