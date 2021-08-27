Last updated on .From the section Tennis

Raducanu reached the last 16 at Wimbledon last month on her Grand Slam debut

US Open 2021 Dates: 30 August-12 September Venue: Flushing Meadows, New York Coverage: Daily radio commentaries on BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra/BBC Sport website and app, with selected live text commentaries and match reports on the website and app.

British teenager Emma Raducanu reached the US Open main draw for the first time with a dominant win over Egypt's Mayar Sherif in her final qualifier.

Raducanu, 18, won 6-1 6-4 against fourth seed Sherif, who recently broke into the world's top 100.

After announcing her arrival on the Grand Slam stage at Wimbledon, 150th-ranked Raducanu now has another chance to shine at her first overseas major.

Fellow Briton Katie Boulter is out on court trying to join her in the draw.

Boulter, 25, won the first set 7-5 against Slovakian eighth seed Kristina Kucova but, in hot conditions, needed the trainer and doctor in a second set which she went on to lose 6-2.

The pair are playing a decider to see who reaches the first round, which starts in New York on Monday.

Harriet Dart is the only other British player who has made it through to the third and final round of qualifying, playing Bulgarian 12th seed Viktoriya Tomova later on Friday.

The 25-year-old Londoner is aiming to join Johanna Konta, Heather Watson and now Raducanu in the women's singles draw.

It was another assured performance from Raducanu, who has backed up her stunning run to the Wimbledon last 16 with three wins this week in the Flushing Meadows heat.

After having to retire from her fourth-round match at the All England Club with breathing difficulties and dizziness, she has spoken this week of needing to "physically get stronger and have better endurance".

Raducanu served well throughout the match against Sherif, clinching victory on her third match point - and first on serve - with an ace out wide.

The teenager broke out into a beaming smile as she triumphantly raised both arms in the air.