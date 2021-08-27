Last updated on .From the section Tennis

The Czech Republic won the most recent of their Fed Cups in 2018

The Billie Jean King Cup Finals will be played in Prague this year after the Czech capital was named as the replacement venue following the withdrawal of Budapest.

The 12-team women's competition, formerly the Fed Cup, has twice been postponed because of the pandemic.

The International Tennis Federation (ITF) had been looking for a new host after the Hungarian Tennis Association backed out in April for safety reasons.

The Finals will be from 1-6 November.

The inaugural Finals had been due to take place in April 2020 but were cancelled because of coronavirus, while this year's event was postponed until the end of the season.

Hungarian organisers wrote to the ITF on 22 April to say this year's event could not be staged safely as a result of Covid-19, prompting the ITF to cancel its three-year contract with Budapest.

The Finals will be played on indoor hard courts at Prague's O2 Arena.

The Fed Cup was restructured into a World Cup of tennis format in 2019 and renamed after American 12-time Grand Slam champion King last year.

"It's an honour to represent this historic competition and I want to thank the ITF and the Czech Republic for doing everything in their power to stage this year's women's World Cup of Tennis despite the challenging circumstances," King said in a statement released by organisers.

Great Britain failed to qualify for this year's Finals but are one win away from a place in the 2022 Finals, which will take place just five months later.

The teams competing this year are France, Russia, Australia, Belarus, Belgium, the United States, Spain, Slovakia, the Czech Republic, Germany, Switzerland and Canada, who have replaced Hungary.

The Czech Republic will have high hopes of sealing a victory at home, having won six of the past nine Fed Cups.