Emma Raducanu has never featured in the US Open main draw

Britain's Emma Raducanu is one win away from the US Open main draw after beating Mariam Bolkvadze in the second round of qualifying.

World number 150 Raducanu beat the 167th-ranked Georgian 6-3 7-5.

The 18-year-old Briton, who enjoyed a memorable run to the fourth round at Wimbledon, will play either Mayar Sherif or Yuliya Hatouka next.

However, compatriots Samantha Murray Sharan and Francesca Jones lost their second-round matches.

Murray Sharan fell 6-4 3-6 6-3 to experienced Romanian Monica Niculescu, while Jones was beaten 6-4 6-4 by Jaqueline Adina Cristian.

Katie Boulter, Harriet Dart, Jodie Burrage and Liam Broady are also bidding for a main draw spot.

The draw for the US Open, which begins on 30 August, was released on Thursday, with Andy Murray set to face Greek third seed Stefanos Tsitsipas in the first round.