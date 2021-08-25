Dan Evans: British number one loses to Richard Gasquet at Winston-Salem Open
Last updated on .From the section Tennis
British number one Dan Evans has been knocked out in the third round of the Winston-Salem Open by France's Richard Gasquet.
The 35-year-old served eight aces on his way to a 6-4 7-6 (7-4) victory over the third seed in North Carolina.
Evans, 31, had ended a run of four successive defeats since his third-round exit at Wimbledon by beating Lucas Pouille in the previous round.
Evans is preparing for the US Open, which begins on 30 August.
