US Open qualifying: Emma Raducanu & Katie Boulter through to second round
Last updated on .From the section Tennis
British pair Emma Raducanu and Katie Boulter registered comfortable victories to reach the second round of qualifying for the US Open.
Raducanu, 18, needed just 61 minutes to breeze past Bibiane Schoofs of the Netherlands 6-1 6-2.
Boulter, 25, who is ranked 190th in the world, then defeated American Gabriella Price 6-3 6-2.
Players must come through three rounds of qualifying to reach the main draw of the US Open, which begins on 30 August.
Raducanu enjoyed a memorable run to the fourth round of Wimbledon before retiring against Ajla Tomljanovic with breathing difficulties.
Both she and Boulter are bidding to reach the main draw at Flushing Meadows for the first time.
Fellow Briton Francesca Jones won her first match on Tuesday, beating American Elizabeth Mandlik 3-6 6-0 6-3.
Jodie Burrage, Harriet Dart and Liam Broady also feature in qualifying on Wednesday.
- I learnt so much from Wimbledon - Raducanu
- Live scores, results and order of play
- Alerts: Get tennis news sent to your phone
