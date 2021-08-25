Last updated on .From the section Tennis

Murray has been added to the main draw for the US Open next week

Andy Murray has been knocked out of the Winston-Salem Open but British number one Dan Evans is through to the third round in North Carolina.

Murray, 34, was beaten 7-6 (7-4) 6-3 by American Frances Tiafoe, while 31-year-old Evans overcame Frenchman Lucas Pouille 3-6 6-4 6-1.

Evans, who missed the Tokyo Olympics after a positive Covid-19 test, faces Richard Gasquet in the last 16.

The players are preparing for the US Open which begins on 30 August.

Evans ended a run of four successive defeats since his third-round exit at Wimbledon with victory over Pouille.

Three-time Grand Slam winner Murray had three break points saved by Tiafoe in a tight first set but he was then broken twice in the second set as Tiafoe opened up a 5-1 lead.

The Scot, who won his first major title at the US Open in 2012, has been added to the main draw at Flushing Meadows after Swiss former champion Stan Wawrinka withdrew.