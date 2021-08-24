Andy Murray drew attention to the plight of a youngster unable to access a court

Tennis Scotland says it would like to own and operate more of the country's courts after Andy Murray highlighted the issue of unused facilities.

Murray said on social media it was a "shambles" that a young girl was locked out of tennis courts in East Kilbride because the local authority could not afford to maintain them.

Tennis Scotland chief executive Blane Dodds thanked Murray for raising the issue, saying his organisation was "equally disappointed" but keen to speak to councils with unused courts.

"We'd love to be able to own and operate all the facilities," he said. "We've got a big ambitions and we're very much growing.

"The pandemic has hit the sports sector but tennis is very well positioned to actually help our partners in the community to bring these facilities back to fruition."

Dodds was speaking at the launch of three new community courts in West Dunbartonshire, the kind of partnership he says can bring about repair and renovation to older unused facilities.

"There are opportunities there," he explained. "We are working with other local authorities. There's a lot to do. I would appeal if there are local authorities that want to work with us, please do get in touch

"Thanks to Andy for putting it on the radar because that really has given us the opportunity to show what we can do and the appetite for more is absolutely there."