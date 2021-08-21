Last updated on .From the section Tennis

Ashleigh Barty has lost just three matches on hard court this season

World number one Ashleigh Barty reached her sixth final of 2021 at the Cincinnati Open with a straight-set win over Angelique Kerber.

The Australian, who won Wimbledon in July for her second Grand Slam title, prevailed 6-2 7-5 over German Kerber.

Barty, 25, has not yet dropped a set in Cincinnati and reaches the tournament's final for the first time.

She will play either Czech fifth seed Karolina Pliskova or Switzerland's Jil Teichmann in Sunday's final.