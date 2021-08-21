Ashleigh Barty into Cincinnati Open final with win over Angelique Kerber
Last updated on .From the section Tennis
World number one Ashleigh Barty reached her sixth final of 2021 at the Cincinnati Open with a straight-set win over Angelique Kerber.
The Australian, who won Wimbledon in July for her second Grand Slam title, prevailed 6-2 7-5 over German Kerber.
Barty, 25, has not yet dropped a set in Cincinnati and reaches the tournament's final for the first time.
She will play either Czech fifth seed Karolina Pliskova or Switzerland's Jil Teichmann in Sunday's final.
- "My body's tired... but my mind is racing": Why are thousands of young people struggling to sleep?
- The Merthyr Mermaid: Follow Cath Pendleton as she prepares to swim a mile in Antartica