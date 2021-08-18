Last updated on .From the section Tennis

Defending US Open champion Dominic Thiem will miss this year's tournament and the rest of the 2021 season with a wrist injury.

The Austrian, 27, withdrew from Wimbledon and has not played since the Mallorca Open in June, where he sustained the injury.

He said it was a "tough decision" and is "disappointed" to not be able to defend his title in New York.

The US Open begins on Monday, 30 August.

The world number six broke the news on Twitter external-link and said: "My recovery was going really well but last week I hit a ball in training and started to feel some pain again.

"I have a long career ahead of me and it's important to not take risks and rush back."

The 2020 US Open was Thiem's first Grand Slam title, where he came from two set down to beat Alexander Zverev.

He also reached the final of the 2020 Australian Open but lost to world number one Novak Djokovic.

