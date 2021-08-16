Last updated on .From the section Tennis

Heather Watson is Britain's second highest ranked women's player

British players Heather Watson and Dan Evans both had their first-round matches at the Cincinnati Masters suspended by rain on Monday.

Watson, 29, was 3-2 down in the second set after claiming the first against fellow qualifier Aliaksandra Sasnovich when play was stopped.

Evans, 31, lost the first set 6-2 to 10th seed Diego Schwartzman of Argentina before the rain hit.

Andy Murray is also due to face Richard Gasquet on Monday.

The 34-year-old three-time Grand Slam winner, who pulled out of the individual event at the Olympics with a minor thigh strain, has been given a wildcard to compete in the event.