Cincinnati Masters: Heather Watson and Dan Evans matches suspended because of rain

Heather Watson in action at the Cincinnati Masters
Heather Watson is Britain's second highest ranked women's player

British players Heather Watson and Dan Evans both had their first-round matches at the Cincinnati Masters suspended by rain on Monday.

Watson, 29, was 3-2 down in the second set after claiming the first against fellow qualifier Aliaksandra Sasnovich when play was stopped.

Evans, 31, lost the first set 6-2 to 10th seed Diego Schwartzman of Argentina before the rain hit.

Andy Murray is also due to face Richard Gasquet on Monday.

The 34-year-old three-time Grand Slam winner, who pulled out of the individual event at the Olympics with a minor thigh strain, has been given a wildcard to compete in the event.

