Last updated on .From the section Tennis

Daniil Medvedev won the tour finals in 2020 but is still seeking a first Grand Slam title

Russian world number two Daniil Medvedev prepared for the US Open by beating American Reilly Opelka in the Canadian Open final, while Italy's Camila Giorgi won the women's title.

Medvedev - US Open runner-up in 2019 and semi-finalist in 2020 - needed just 85 minutes to beat Opelka 6-4 6-3 in Toronto and win his 12th ATP title.

World number 71 Giorgi shocked Czech fourth seed Karolina Pliskova to win 6-3 7-5 in Montreal. It is the 29-year-old's first WTA Tour victory since 2019.

The US Open begins on 30 August.

At the Cincinnati Masters, Britain's Heather Watson made it through qualifying, beating Sweden's Rebecca Peterson 6-4 4-6 6-3.