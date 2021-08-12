Canadian Open: Johanna Konta pulls out of WTA event with knee injury

Johanna Konta hitting the ball at the Canadian Open
Johanna Konta won the Nottingham Open in June

British number one Johanna Konta has pulled out of the Canadian Open with a knee injury.

The 30-year-old was due to face 15th seed Coco Gauff in the third round, with the American now advancing to the quarter-finals in a walkover result.

The event in Montreal was Konta's first since the Nottingham Open in June.

She pulled out of Wimbledon when a member of her team tested positive for Covid-19, then missed the Olympics after contracting the virus herself.

On her return to action, Konta got past Zhang Shuai in the opening round after the Chinese player retired with a leg injury when 5-2 down to the Briton in the second set, having claimed the first.

Konta then fought back from a set down to defeat third seed Elina Svitolina to set up the third-round meeting with Gauff.

