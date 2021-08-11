Last updated on .From the section Tennis

Johanna Konta's last tournament was the Nottingham Open in June, where she beat Shuai Zhang of China in the final

British number one Johanna Konta fought back from a set down to defeat third seed Elina Svitolina and reach the Canadian Open third round.

Svitolina looked in control when she took first set in just 38 minutes.

However, Konta showed remarkable resilience, winning eight out of nine games to take the second set and go a double-break up in the decider on her way to a 3-6 6-3 6-2 win.

She faces Russia's Anastasia Potapova or American Coco Gauff in the last 16.

It is Konta's first ever win over the world number five and Olympic bronze medallist.

The result and performance was all the more remarkable given Konta was playing in her first tournament since the Nottingham Open in early June.

She withdrew from Wimbledon later that month when a member of her coaching team tested positive for Covid-19, before later pulling out of the Tokyo Olympics after contracting the virus herself.