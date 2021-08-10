Last updated on .From the section Tennis

Johanna Konta beat Shuai Zhang to win the Nottingham Open in June

Britain's Johanna Konta and Harriet Dart are both through to the second round of the Canadian Open.

British number one Konta, 30, lost the first set 6-4 to China's Shuai Zhang but was winning the second 5-2 when her opponent retired.

World number 172 Dart, 25, beat Canada's Leylah Fernandez 7-5 7-6 (7-4) and will play 2019 US Open champion Bianca Andreescu next.

Konta will face Ukranian third seed Elina Svitolina in the second round.

The world number 41 is playing for the first time since having to withdraw from Wimbledon when a member of her team tested positive for Covid-19.

She later pulled out of the Olympics after contracting the virus herself.

On Monday, fellow Briton Dan Evans lost 6-4 6-4 to Kazakhstan's Alexander Bublik in the first round.