Andy Murray won men's singles gold at the 2012 and 2016 Olympics but withdrew from the event in Tokyo

Andy Murray has been added to the US Open main draw after Swiss former champion Stan Wawrinka withdrew.

Murray, who won his first Grand Slam title at the tournament in 2012, pulled out of the men's singles event at the Tokyo Olympics with a thigh strain.

The 34-year-old Briton continued to play in the doubles and lost in the quarter-finals alongside Joe Salisbury.

Murray made it to the Wimbledon third round in July, losing to Canada's Denis Shapovalov in straight sets.

It was the first Grand Slam Murray had played in 2021, after missing the Australian Open because of a positive coronavirus test and deciding not to compete in June's French Open.

The two-time Wimbledon champion, who had hip surgeries in 2018 and 2019, lost in the second round to Canadian Felix Auger-Aliassime at the 2020 US Open.

Wawrinka, who won the event in 2016, withdrew as the 36-year-old continues to recover from foot surgery.

The US Open runs from 30 August-12 September.