Twenty-time Grand Slam champion Roger Federer has pulled out of the Tokyo Olympics because of a knee injury.

Federer, 39, lost in the quarter-finals of Wimbledon this year but anticipates re-joining the tour for the hard-court swing later in the year.

The Swiss won doubles gold in Beijing 2008 with Stan Wawrinka and silver in 2012 in the singles after losing to Andy Murray in London.

Federer, now ranked number nine in the world, had two knee surgeries in 2020.