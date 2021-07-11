Last updated on .From the section Tennis

Neal Skupski and Desirae Krawczyk were the tournament's seventh seeds

Britain's Neal Skupski won his first Grand Slam title as he and American partner Desirae Krawczyk beat British duo Harriet Dart and Joe Salisbury in the Wimbledon mixed doubles final.

Skupski and Krawczyk gained a 6-2 7-6 (7-1) victory on Centre Court.

They broke twice in the opening set, which only lasted 28 minutes.

Dart and Salisbury were two points away from taking it into a deciding set, before Skupski and Krawczyk dominated the second-set tie-break.

For Krawczyk, it was her second successive Grand Slam success after she and Salisbury won the French Open mixed doubles title in June.

Unseeded Dart and Salisbury were hoping to become the first all-British pair to win the mixed doubles event since Jo Durie and Jeremy Bates did so in 1987.