Novak Djokovic dropped just two sets during the fortnight on his way to the title

Novak Djokovic won his sixth Wimbledon title to equal Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal's record of 20 men's Grand Slam victories after fighting back to beat Italy's Matteo Berrettini.

The 34-year-old Serb won 6-7 (4-7) 6-4 6-4 6-3 in front of a passionate and vocal 15,000 crowd on Centre Court.

Seventh seed Berrettini, 25, received loud backing but could not maintain his advantage in his first major final.

Top seed Djokovic has now won all three Grand Slam men's titles in 2021.

"Winning Wimbledon was always the biggest dream for me when I was a kid," said the world number one, who dropped a set for only the second time in the SW19 fortnight.

"A seven-year-old boy in Serbia constructing a Wimbledon trophy with improvised materials and standing here with a sixth real trophy is incredible. It is amazing."

Having already claimed the Australian Open and French Open, Djokovic is the fifth man in history - and only the second in the Open era after Rod Laver in 1969 - to win the first three majors of the season.

And with Djokovic retaining his crown at the All England Club, he has moved a step closer to becoming the second player to achieve a 'Golden Slam'.

Only Germany's Steffi Graf in 1988 has ever won all four majors and the Olympics in a calendar year.

Berrettini saved two match points at 5-3 in the fourth set with a controlled volley and a 101mph forehand winner down the line. But the Italian could not fight off the third as he sliced a backhand into the net.

Djokovic fell flat on his back with his arms outstretched after sealing a hard-fought victory, while Berrettini's contrasting emotions on the opposite baseline - bending over double with his hands on his knees - illustrated the effort he had expended in defeat.

After taking the acclaim of a rapturous Centre Court crowd, Djokovic climbed up to his support team to celebrate before finding a few spare seconds to have a selfie with one young fan.

