Wimbledon 2021: Novak Djokovic beats Matteo Berrettini for 20th Grand Slam title

By Jonathan JurejkoBBC Sport at Wimbledon

Novak Djokovic celebrates
Novak Djokovic dropped just two sets during the fortnight on his way to the title
Venue: All England Club Dates: 28 June-11 July
Novak Djokovic won his sixth Wimbledon title to equal Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal's record of 20 men's Grand Slam victories after fighting back to beat Italy's Matteo Berrettini.

The 34-year-old Serb won 6-7 (4-7) 6-4 6-4 6-3 in front of a passionate and vocal 15,000 crowd on Centre Court.

Seventh seed Berrettini, 25, received loud backing but could not maintain his advantage in his first major final.

Top seed Djokovic has now won all three Grand Slam men's titles in 2021.

"Winning Wimbledon was always the biggest dream for me when I was a kid," said the world number one, who dropped a set for only the second time in the SW19 fortnight.

"A seven-year-old boy in Serbia constructing a Wimbledon trophy with improvised materials and standing here with a sixth real trophy is incredible. It is amazing."

Having already claimed the Australian Open and French Open, Djokovic is the fifth man in history - and only the second in the Open era after Rod Laver in 1969 - to win the first three majors of the season.

And with Djokovic retaining his crown at the All England Club, he has moved a step closer to becoming the second player to achieve a 'Golden Slam'.

Only Germany's Steffi Graf in 1988 has ever won all four majors and the Olympics in a calendar year.

Berrettini saved two match points at 5-3 in the fourth set with a controlled volley and a 101mph forehand winner down the line. But the Italian could not fight off the third as he sliced a backhand into the net.

Djokovic fell flat on his back with his arms outstretched after sealing a hard-fought victory, while Berrettini's contrasting emotions on the opposite baseline - bending over double with his hands on his knees - illustrated the effort he had expended in defeat.

After taking the acclaim of a rapturous Centre Court crowd, Djokovic climbed up to his support team to celebrate before finding a few spare seconds to have a selfie with one young fan.

  • Comment posted by Wee Brian, today at 17:40

    Unbelievable by Novak and to have THREE players all on 20 Grand Slam wins at the same time is just insane.
    Well done Berrettini too, sure we’ll see lots more of you in the future.

    • Reply posted by Kate G F, today at 17:46

      Kate G F replied:
      Novak the undisputed GOAT

      Wow

  • Comment posted by Griff, today at 17:41

    Excellent final, best man won but was spoiled for me by the knuckle draggers shouting in between points putting the players off.
    Kick them out.

    • Reply posted by Kate G F, today at 17:46

      Kate G F replied:
      Novak the goat

      The one and only

  • Comment posted by The frozen man, today at 17:43

    Appalling tv commentary from Castle, Becker and Henman all afternoon. Seeing the game entirely from Djokovic perspective and barely acknowledging a player - Berrettini - playing his first grand slam final. When the crowd chanted "Matteo, Matteo" all Castle could say was "crowd getting on Djokovic' back!". Utter nonsense that spoiled a very good final, had to turn the sound off. bbc get a grip!

    • Reply posted by DH, today at 17:47

      DH replied:
      Absolutely dire commentary

  • Comment posted by Caerphillyexile , today at 17:38

    Brilliant tennis from both players. I just don't like the winner. Bizarre.

    • Reply posted by alks, today at 17:39

      alks replied:
      🧂🧂🧂

  • Comment posted by PC54, today at 17:45

    Well played both, although later, I
    hope Berrettinis' countrymen don't hit the net as much as he did. ;o)

  • Comment posted by admin, today at 17:46

    Great match. Well played Novak to joim the greats.

    As for Andrew Castle commentary, please don't let that happen again. Awful commentary!

    • Reply posted by Kate G F, today at 17:52

      Kate G F replied:
      Novak was already the GOAt

      Now he is the greatest

      The one and only

  • Comment posted by RoadkillGoat, today at 17:43

    Funny how they mention the women have more titles than the three men, I'm sure they would have triple the amount if they got away with 2 set matches.

    • Reply posted by Kate G F, today at 17:47

      Kate G F replied:
      Novak will win 25

  • Comment posted by JamieKai39, today at 17:47

    Great game, shame about the commentary. Andrew Castle has been banging on about football since Queens, think he may be in the wrong job, and Becker as awful as ever.

  • Comment posted by Sean, today at 17:44

    Very gracious loser..hopefully he’ll get a slam one day

    • Reply posted by Kate G F, today at 17:51

      Kate G F replied:
      Hopefully Novak will win the next 20 slams

  • Comment posted by mushtaq elahi, today at 17:43

    Djokovic just too strong in the end for Berrettini who I thought gave a decent account of himself.

    Too many unforced errors, though. Lost count of how many times he put it into the net.

    • Reply posted by Kate G F, today at 17:51

      Kate G F replied:
      Those errors are caused by Novak

      That's what the GOAT does

      Say it. Novak. The very best of all time

  • Comment posted by ashtongatejim, today at 17:49

    I don't watch sports for likeable people to win. I watch sports to see human physicality, technique, and strategy at its optimum level. That's what Djokovic has delivered this past decade. Until I see someone good enough to deserve to take that mantle off him, Nadal and Federer then I'm happy to see those guys still winning everything.

  • Comment posted by Rosemary, today at 17:46

    Brilliant match. I'm not a great Novak Djokovic fan, but there's no denying he is an absolutely superb tennis player, and he deserved that. Well done! And bravo to Matteo Berrettini; I thought he'd be overwhelmed, and he played so well, fought tooth and nail and did himself proud. I don't think that will be his last Grand Slam final. Two excellent singles finals this year; long may it continue!

    • Reply posted by Kate G F, today at 17:53

      Kate G F replied:
      Most slams
      Most masters 1000
      Only one to win all slams at least twice and all masters 1000 at least twice

      Most weeks at #1

      Say it. The GOAT.

  • Comment posted by micky1up, today at 17:52

    It's embarrassing how many noisy louts are in the crowd exactly why I don't watch tennis anymore

  • Comment posted by Diogeues, today at 17:51

    Djok comfortably below his best but still it was never really in doubt.

    The Wimbledon crowd is turning into the US Open, though. Need to get rid of some of these trying to get themselves heard between every point.

  • Comment posted by DrCajetanCoelho, today at 17:49

    Congratulations to champion Novak Djokovic. All the best to runner-up Matteo Berrettini in the Grand slams to come. Well played.

  • Comment posted by Brass Eye, today at 17:44

    Great final, just a shame they were paid the same as the women's finalists which meant 33% more work for the same money. Now we need another lot Italians to lose in a final today.

  • Comment posted by dai, today at 17:51

    Do wish Sue Baker would stop telling the players to say thanks to family and co. They don't need to be asked.

  • Comment posted by Caligula, today at 17:50

    The player who wins the most Grand Slams isn't necessarily the greatest player. Greatness can be measured in other metrics like style of play, and what they have brought to tennis in terms of public engagement. Federer in these terms is a greater player.

    • Reply posted by rugged, today at 17:55

      rugged replied:
      That’s a way out for small minded people . He will give us 30 slams and some will say otherwise

  • Comment posted by Mr Markie, today at 17:44

    Well that is one trophy Italy will not be lifting today. Lets hope it stays that way.

  • Comment posted by Alexandre LackOfThreat, today at 17:39

    I don't get those that dislike Djokovic, yes he might have some arrogance but boy does he back it up with his tennis

