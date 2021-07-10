Last updated on .From the section Tennis

Hewett and Reid also won the 2021 Australian Open and Roland Garros titles

British pair Alfie Hewett and Gordon Reid have won a fourth Wimbledon men's wheelchair doubles title, beating the Netherlands' Tom Egberink and Belgium's Joachim Gerard 7-5 6-2.

Hewett, 23, and Reid, 29, took an early lead in both sets, edging a tight first set before a more commanding performance in the second.

The top seeds claimed their 12th Grand Slam title as a pairing.

Hewett said: "To get our fourth title is something we're really happy about."

Australian Dylan Alcott sealed a second Wimbledon quad wheelchair singles title with a 6-2 6-2 win over Sam Schroder of the Netherlands.

