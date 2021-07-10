Wimbledon 2021: Ashleigh Barty beats Karolina Pliskova to win title

ashleigh barty
By winning Wimbledon, Ashleigh Barty has fulfilled her childhood dream
World number one Ashleigh Barty won her maiden Wimbledon title as she capitalised on a nervous display by Karolina Pliskova.

Barty won the first 14 points to take early charge in a 6-3 6-7 (4-7) 6-3 win on the 50th anniversary of idol Evonne Goolagong Cawley's maiden win here.

Czech Pliskova settled in the second set, rediscovering her big serve before errors crept back in the third.

Barty sealed her second Grand Slam title when Pliskova netted a backhand.

"This is incredible," said Barty, who is the first Australian woman to win the Wimbledon singles title for 41 years.

"I have to thank every single person in this stadium. You've made my dream so special," she told the packed Centre Court crowd.

Both women were making their debut in the final of the grass-court Grand Slam - the first time since 1977 that had happened - and that may go some way to explaining the rollercoaster nature of the match.

Barty had the chance to serve out victory in the 12th game of the second set but she was broken as Pliskova forced a tie-break, which the Czech won when the Australian double-faulted.

Barty took an early break in the third, which proved decisive as she added the Wimbledon trophy to the French Open title she won in 2019.

More to follow.

