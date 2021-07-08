Last updated on .From the section Tennis

Top seed Ashleigh Barty reached her first Wimbledon final with a straight-set win over former champion Angelique Kerber in the first women's semi-final.

Barty, 25, started strongly but had to fight off resistance from Kerber before securing a 6-3 7-6 (7-3) victory.

The Australian will face Belarusian second seed Aryna Sabalenka or Czech eighth seed Karolina Pliskova in Saturday's final.

The pair, both playing their first SW19 semi-finals, meet later on Thursday.

Whoever it will be, they will face a world number one who has not dropped a set since the opening round.

Barty raised her racquet to her head after sealing victory in a high-quality contest, sharing a warm hug with 2018 champion Kerber at the net before taking the acclaim of the Centre Court crowd.

"This is incredible. This is as close to a good tennis match I will play. Angie brought the best out of me and I knew I had to be at my best," said Barty.

"Now I get the chance on Saturday to live out a total dream."

More to follow.