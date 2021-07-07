Wimbledon 2021: Roger Federer knocked out by Hubert Hurkacz in quarter-finals
Roger Federer's bid for a ninth Wimbledon title lay in tatters after he was stunned in straight sets by Hubert Hurkacz in the quarter-finals.
The Swiss lost 6-3 7-6 (7-4) 6-0 to the 14th seeded Pole, who reached his first Grand Slam semi-final.
It is the first time 20-time major champion Federer has lost a set to love at the All England Club.
Hurkacz will play Matteo Berrettini or Felix Auger-Aliassime for a place in Sunday's final.
"It's super special for me," said Hurkacz, only the second Polish man to reach the semi-finals at a Grand Slam.
"Playing here and the special things [Federer] has done here, it's a dream come true."
Hurkacz, who was six when Federer won his first title at SW19, is the first player to win a set to love against the Swiss since Rafael Nadal in the 2008 French Open final.
Federer, at 39 years and 337 days, had been bidding to become the oldest man to reach the Wimbledon semi-finals in the Open era.
But defeat marked his first straight-set loss at Wimbledon in 19 years.
