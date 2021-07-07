Last updated on .From the section Tennis

Joe Salisbury and Rajeev Ram won their quarter-final in two hours and 11 minutes

Briton Joe Salisbury and American partner Rajeev Ram reached the men's doubles semi-finals at Wimbledon with an impressive straight-set win.

The duo, who won the 2020 Australian Open, beat Colombian third seeds Sebastian Cabal and Robert Farah 6-3 6-4 7-6 (7-2).

Salisbury wrapped up the victory in style with a deft backhand return.

Ram and Salisbury, seeded sixth, will face top seeds Nikola Mektic and Mate Pavic of Croatia in the last four.