Djokovic is into his 10th Wimbledon men's semi-final, only Roger Federer (13) and Jimmy Connors (11) have reached more

Defending champion Novak Djokovic had too much quality for Hungary's Marton Fucsovics as he reached the Wimbledon semi-finals with a focused display.

Djokovic, 34, was far from his best, but still won 6-3 6-4 6-4 against 29-year-old Fucsovics, who was contesting his first Grand Slam quarter-final.

The Serb will play Russian 25th seed Karen Khachanov or Canadian 10th seed Denis Shapovalov on Friday.

Djokovic is now two wins from a record-equalling 20th men's major.

After winning the Australian Open and French Open titles already this year, another triumph at the All England Club will mean he equals the tally jointly held by Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal.

With Nadal not playing at SW19 this year, Federer could move one clear of the Spaniard - and two clear of Djokovic - if he triumphs for a record-extending ninth title on Sunday.

The Swiss sixth seed, who turns 40 next month, followed Djokovic on to Centre Court for his quarter-final against Poland's Hubert Hurkacz.

