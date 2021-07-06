Last updated on .From the section Tennis

Arthur Fery and Tara Moore needed only one game on Tuesday to win their mixed doubles match

Britons Arthur Fery and Tara Moore booked their place in the third round of the mixed doubles at Wimbledon on a weather-hit day on the outside courts.

The pair had been 6-3 5-3 up against France's Fabrice Martin and Alexa Guarachi of Chile on Monday before play was suspended because of rain.

Fery and Moore won the one game they needed for victory on court 17.

They will play compatriot Neal Skupski and American partner Desirae Krawczyk in the third round on Wednesday.

The majority of Britain's players still left in the doubles draw were left frustrated in the locker room after the covers went on and off during a showery Tuesday

Harriet Dart and Joe Salisbury were poised to resume their second-round match against Dutch pair Wesley Koolhof and Demi Schuurs, which was left in the balance on Monday.

Dart and Salisbury won the first set 6-2 but the third seeds responded with a 6-1 victory in the second.