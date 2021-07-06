Last updated on .From the section Tennis

Former world number one Karolina Pliskova has never won a Grand Slam

Wimbledon 2021 on the BBC Venue: All England Club Dates: 28 June-11 July

Eighth seed Karolina Pliskova brushed aside Viktorija Golubic in straight sets to reach the semi-finals of Wimbledon for the first time.

Pliskova ruthlessly clinched a 6-2 6-2 victory over the Swiss in 81 minutes.

The Czech's consistent serve and dominance from the baseline was the difference, and she has yet to drop a set in the tournament.

Pliskova will face second seed Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus or Tunisia's Ons Jabeur in the last four on Thursday.

In their only previous meeting Golubic, ranked 66th in the world, fought back from a set and 4-2 down in a 2016 Fed Cup semi-final to defeat Pliskova.

Faced with an identical situation on Court One, Golubic had three break-point opportunities in a hard-fought seventh game, but had no answer to Pliskova's powerful serve.

Golubic saved three match points a game later, but Pliskova seized her opportunity at the fourth time of asking.

Pliskova's progress to the last four at Wimbledon has signalled a revival of fortunes following a difficult year.

The 29-year-old was knocked out of the French Open in the second round, her defence of the Eastbourne International lasted just one match and she has slipped out of the top 10.

"I am super happy to be through," Pliskova said on court afterwards.

"I feel my game is quite good the last two weeks in practices and matches. We had some good preparation and hopefully we can continue.

"I am going to enjoy this moment because it has never happened for me."