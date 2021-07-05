Last updated on .From the section Tennis

Wimbledon 2021 on the BBC Venue: All England Club Dates: 28 June-11 July Coverage: Live across BBC TV, radio and online with extensive coverage on BBC iPlayer, Red Button, Connected TVs and mobile app. Full details here

World number one Ashleigh Barty will bid to reach her first Wimbledon semi-final when she faces fellow Australian Ajla Tomljanovic on Tuesday.

The top seed is third on Centre Court against Tomljanovic, who had a late finish in her last-16 match against Britain's Emma Radacanu on Monday.

Crowds on Centre Court and Court One will be at full capacity for the first time in this year's tournament.

Barty and Angelique Kerber are the only Grand Slam winners left in the draw.

German Kerber, who won Wimbledon in 2018, plays Karolina Muchova on Court One.

Czech Muchova reached the semi-finals of the Australian Open in January, memorably beating Barty in the last eight.

Tunisia's Ons Jabeur is second on Centre Court when she faces top seed Aryna Sabalenka, while former world number one Karolina Pliskova's match against Viktorija Golubic is first on Court One at 13:00 BST.

The first match on Centre Court will be the conclusion of the last men's fourth-round contest, with second seed Daniil Medvedev leading Hubert Hurkacz 6-2 6-7 (2-7) 6-3 3-4. It was suspended because of rain on Monday.

There is guaranteed to be a first-time Slam finalist from the bottom half of the women's draw.

Former world number one Tracy Austin told BBC Sport that there was now more depth in the women's game, allowing for draws to widen up.

"I also think that bubble after bubble might be getting to some of the players," Austin said.

"It's the right thing for where are in the world right now but it must be so trying.

"I think the players are very appreciative to be playing but I think that it is wearing down some of the players."

Barty 'pumped' for all-Australian meeting

Ashleigh Barty and Ajla Tomljanovic have never met on the WTA Tour

Barty has often said grass is her favourite surface but this is the first time she has gone beyond the fourth round at Wimbledon.

She has dropped just one set in this year's tournament and came through a meeting with French Open champion Barbora Krejcikova with relative ease.

She and Tomljanovic have never met on the WTA Tour and Barty said she was "pumped" to see her compatriot through to the second week.

"She's been knocking on the door for a long time. She's a great girl, has been playing some great tennis," Barty said.

"I was rapt for her to be able to get through."

Tomljanovic was leading home favourite Radacanu 6-4 3-0 before the Briton retired with injury.

"It didn't really sink in I'm in the quarters because of the circumstances," Tomljanovic said after Monday's match.

"I am thrilled to play Ash, and to have two Aussies in the quarter-finals is great for everyone back home."

Sabalenka holds emotions in

Both Aryna Sabalenka and Ons Jabeur have won singles titles on the WTA Tour this season

World number four Sabalenka has long been tipped as a future Grand Slam champion but this is the first time she has reached the second week of any tournament.

She plays Ons Jabeur, who is tied with Sabalenka for the most wins on the Tour this year.

Sabalenka admitted that she came close to tears as she served for the match in her last-16 meeting with Elena Rybakina.

"On that moment I felt like everything is going well, I was kind of a few points from my first personal goal in the Grand Slams," she explained.

"I was almost crying, but then I cooled down and understand this is not the final goal, there is a match tomorrow, and this is not the moment where I can cry.

"I kind of hold the breath for a second, then I was smiling."

Three-time Grand Slam champion Kerber is one of the form players at Wimbledon this season.

She arrived at SW19 on the back of her first title since she won Wimbledon three years ago and has dropped just one set so far.

Czech Pliskova had reached the last 16 of every Slam except Wimbledon before she overcame Liudmila Samsonova on Monday.

Her opponent, Switzerland's Golubic, knocked out 23rd seed Madison Keys in the previous round and registered wins over Danielle Collins and 29th seed Veronika Kudermetova in the first week.