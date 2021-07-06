Last updated on .From the section Tennis

Hubert Hurkacz trailed 2-6 7-6 (7-2) 3-6 4-3 overnight

Polish 14th seed Hubert Hurkacz will meet eight-time champion Roger Federer in the quarter-finals at Wimbledon after overcoming world number two Daniil Medvedev in five sets.

Hurkacz won 2-6 7-6 (7-2) 3-6 6-3 6-3 after the pair returned to finish their match - suspended because of rain on Monday - under the Centre Court roof.

He trailed by two sets to one overnight but emerged the fresher of the two.

The 24-year-old will face Swiss sixth seed Federer on Wednesday.

Federer, a 20-time Grand Slam winner, defeated Italian 23rd seed Lorenzo Sonego 7-5 6-4 6-2 on Monday.

It is a first Grand Slam quarter-final appearance for Hurkacz, whose previous best showing came at Wimbledon when he reached the third round in 2019.

On facing childhood inspiration Federer in the last eight at the All England Club, Hurkacz said: "For this sport, Roger is unbelievable, what he does, how he plays and the titles he has won throughout his career. He has inspired so many people.

"It's going to be fun, but I'm hoping to get a little bit of support."

In the first meeting between the players, which began on court two on Monday, Medvedev was in charge when play restarted on Tuesday.

However, with the score at 2-6 7-6 (7-2) 3-6 4-3 and on serve in the fourth, Hurkacz wasted little time in taking Medvedev to a decider with back-to-back games.

The Russian 25-year-old had never been beyond the third round at Wimbledon before this year and had to come back from two sets down to beat Marin Cilic in the previous round.

This time there was no final-set joy for the Australian Open finalist, as Hurkacz maintained his momentum with two breaks in the fifth - the second sealing a dream quarter-final meeting with Federer.

"Daniil is an unbelievable player. He is number two in the world, has unbelievable skills but being able to win this match in front of you guys feels great," Hurkacz said in his post-match interview.

"Stopping yesterday at the end of the fourth set was a first time for me, I had talks with my coach and worked with my physio to prepare for today and do the things better than yesterday."