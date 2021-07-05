Last updated on .From the section Tennis

Leo Borg is making his debut in the boys' singles event at Wimbledon

If you looked at the results board at Wimbledon on Monday, you might have thought you had gone back in time when you saw a win for Borg.

And if you had seen the winning player's long blond hair, you would have been absolutely convinced.

But exactly 41 years to the day since Swedish great Bjorn Borg claimed the last of his five Wimbledon titles, it was his teenage son, Leo, who was making his mark at the All England Club.

The 18-year-old beat Serbia's Marko Topo 6-3 6-7 (2-7) 6-0 in the first round of the boys' event in what he hopes will be the beginning of a successful career like his father's.

"It's always special to be at Wimbledon, my dad played here so many times and won many titles," he said.

"It's very special for me. Maybe one day I'm getting there the same as my dad.

"We talked before the match, he was just saying 'good luck', he lets my coach do the coaching stuff. So he just said 'it's always special to play at Wimbledon, so enjoy it'."

Bjorn Borg won the boys' title here in 1972 before going on to claim five men's titles in a row from 1976 to 1980, making his last Wimbledon appearance in the 1981 final, which he lost to John McEnroe.